Propaganda broadcasting disappeared in occupied Kherson and Ukrainian radio returned

Russian TV channels stopped broadcasting in the temporarily occupied Kherson. Instead, Ukrainian radio "Suspilne" on 92.00 FM became available there. It happened about a week ago.

This was informed by the spokesman of the operational command "South" Vladyslav Nazarov.

"Suspilne" added that they broadcast Ukrainian radio broadcasting to the Kherson region from Mykolaiv. There, Ukrainian Radio is broadcast on medium waves at a frequency of 1278 kHz (AM or CX band).

The day before, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the occupiers had sent messages to subscribers of Russian mobile operators in Kherson with a warning about alleged preparations by the Armed Forces of Ukraine for massive shelling.