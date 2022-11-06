Russia has not sent a single ship with Kalibr missiles to the Black Sea

The Russian army currently maintains seven warships in the Black Sea. None of them carry Kalibr cruise missiles.
The Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces write about it.
"There are 7 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 0 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, the total salvo is 0 missiles," it is noted there.
In the Sea of Azov, the Russians keep up to two warships or boats, and also block all communications.
- On October 29, the occupiers announced that ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea "repelled an attack by drones" in the morning. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation accused the soldiers of the 73rd Special Center of Maritime Operations of the Armed Forces, who were trained by representatives of the British Navy unit, of this. The same British representatives were accused by the Russian Ministry of Defense of organizing explosions at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.
- The operational command "South" and Britain rejected the accusations and published a video of the attack on the fleet on social networks. The same footage was distributed by some mass media with reference to sources in the special services. A number of publics and researchers have reported damage to at least three Kalibr cruise missile launchers, but there is no official information on this. Although the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed only the damage to the minesweeper "Ivan Golubets", in the video, you can see the strike on the frigate "Admiral Makarov", which is the de facto flagship of the Black Sea Fleet after the destruction of the cruiser "Moskva".
- The occupiers confirmed the damage to the minesweeper "Ivan Golubets".
- The volunteer group GeoConfirmed analyzed the drone attack and said that they hit at least three ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Among them is "Admiral Makarov".