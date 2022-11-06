Russia has not sent a single ship with Kalibr missiles to the Black Sea

The Russian army currently maintains seven warships in the Black Sea. None of them carry Kalibr cruise missiles.

The Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces write about it.

"There are 7 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 0 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, the total salvo is 0 missiles," it is noted there.

In the Sea of Azov, the Russians keep up to two warships or boats, and also block all communications.