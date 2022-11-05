Iran launched a satellite launch vehicle into space

Iran launched a Ghaem-100 satellite launch vehicle into space.
This was reported by the Associated Press with reference to the state television of Iran.
There they showed the launch of this solid-fuel rocket. The location of the launch was not disclosed, but according to AP journalists, it may be the Shahrud desert in northeastern Iran.
The state news agency IRNA reported that the carrier will be able to launch a satellite weighing 80 kilograms into an orbit approximately 500 kilometers from Earth.
Iranian authorities say their satellite program, like their nuclear activities, is aimed at scientific research and other civilian programs. However, this technology can also be used to develop long-range missiles. Previous launches have drawn criticism from the US.
- Over the past decade, Iran has launched several satellites into orbit, and in 2013 launched a monkey into space. Iranʼs Simorgh satellite launch vehicle had five unsuccessful launches in a row.
- On September 16, a resident of Iran, Mahsa Amini, died after being detained by the morality police for wearing an "inappropriate" hijab. This event caused a wave of protests on social networks and on the streets of the country, which the authorities are trying to suppress.
- On October 17, the Council of the European Union introduced additional sanctions against Iran due to human rights violations.
- Canada expanded sanctions against Iran twice — on October 20 and November 1.
- President Joe Biden told his supporters during a rally in California on November 3: "We will liberate Iran." And then he added: "They will free themselves soon enough."