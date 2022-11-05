Iran launched a satellite launch vehicle into space

Iran launched a Ghaem-100 satellite launch vehicle into space.

This was reported by the Associated Press with reference to the state television of Iran.

There they showed the launch of this solid-fuel rocket. The location of the launch was not disclosed, but according to AP journalists, it may be the Shahrud desert in northeastern Iran.

The state news agency IRNA reported that the carrier will be able to launch a satellite weighing 80 kilograms into an orbit approximately 500 kilometers from Earth.

Iranian authorities say their satellite program, like their nuclear activities, is aimed at scientific research and other civilian programs. However, this technology can also be used to develop long-range missiles. Previous launches have drawn criticism from the US.