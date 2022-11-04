The mass media published satellite images from the training grounds of Belarus. In addition to “Kinzhal”, Russian military tents appeared there

Satellite images indicate that tents with Russian military personnel have appeared on the training grounds of Belarus.

This was reported by Radio Svaboda, which published satellite images of Planet Labs.

An increase in the number of tents for the Russian military, a field camp, a field hospital and a parking lot of Russian equipment with various Ural-type trucks was recorded at the 230th combined military training ground "Obuz-Lisnivskyi" (Baranovytskyi district). About 190 tents and 200 trucks can be counted in the picture.

A large field camp and two parking lots can be seen at the training ground of the 103rd Airborne Brigade of the Belarusian Armed Forces "Losvido" (Vitebsky District), most of the equipment is trucks. The pictures show that there are more than 100 tents and almost 45 pieces of equipment.

A small field camp and a parking lot of military equipment can be seen at the "Osypovskyi" training ground (Osypovskyi district) — about 40 tents and almost 100 pieces of equipment.

Three Russian MiG-31Ks are clearly visible in the picture of the airfield "Machulyshchi" from October 30. The recent photo shows that an object 7-8 m long is lying near one of the planes, which is similar in shape to the Kinzhal hypersonic missile.