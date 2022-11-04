News

A 24-hour curfew is being introduced in occupied Kherson

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The occupiers informed about a 24-hour curfew. They also announced possible "mass shelling of the city" and "terrorist attacks."

Gauleiter Kirill Stremousov announced this on November 4.

It is not known how many days the curfew will last.