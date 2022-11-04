A 24-hour curfew is being introduced in occupied Kherson

The occupiers informed about a 24-hour curfew. They also announced possible "mass shelling of the city" and "terrorist attacks."
Gauleiter Kirill Stremousov announced this on November 4.
It is not known how many days the curfew will last.
- On October 18, in the occupied part of the Kherson region, an "organized transfer of the civilian population to the left bank of the Dnipro River" was announced. Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo announced at the time about the "planned destruction of the Kakhovska HPP dam."
- On October 31, the occupiers announced that they had decided to evacuate civilians already from the left bank of the Kherson region — due to the alleged preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for "mass shelling of the Kakhovska HPP", and then prohibited crossing the Dnipro.
- On October 20, President Zelensky announced the preparation of a terrorist attack at the Kakhovska HPP. The Russians mined the dam and station units — 80 settlements, including Kherson, may be in the flood zone.