CNN: In exchange for drones, Iran is trying to get help from the Russian Federation in the development of nuclear weapons

American intelligence believes that Iran is trying to get help from Russia in the creation of nuclear weapons in exchange for the supply of weapons.

This is reported by the CNN channel.

Intelligence sources suggest that Iran has approached the Kremlin for help in acquiring additional nuclear materials and in the production of nuclear fuel, which will help Tehran start up its nuclear reactors. In the end, this could shorten the time it takes to build a nuclear weapon.

It is not yet known for certain whether Russia has agreed to these conditions, since the Kremlin has long opposed Tehranʼs acquisition of nuclear weapons.

The administration of the U.S. President Joe Biden is "concernedly" watching any new directions of cooperation between Iran and the Russian Federation.