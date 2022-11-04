MDI: Russians can hide Iranian drones and ballistic missiles on the territory of the Kursk NPP

Ukrainian intelligence has received information that the Russian military uses the territory of the Kursk NPP and its related enterprises for the storage and maintenance of missiles.

This is stated in the message of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense.

According to their data, during the last few weeks, representatives of the Soviet Union of the Russian Federation brought missiles to the S-300 complexes to the underground hangars of the Kurskatomenergoremont enterprise in the area of the village of Ivanino, Kursk region. Also, at the end of October, several civilian trucks with Iranian license plates arrived at these hangars. It is unknown what the cargo was.

It is possible that the specified high-risk facility, which is directly adjacent to the Kursk NPP (the city of Kurchatov), is used by the Russians for military purposes.

"The given information should be the subject of a thorough check by representatives of relevant international organizations. First of all, the IAEA," the intelligence agency emphasized.