The occupiers looted all communal property in Kherson. Fire engines, buses and ambulances were taken out of the city

Russian occupying forces looted all communal property in Kherson.

The head of the Kherson city military administration Halyna Luhova told "Novyna Pryazovya" (“Radio Liberty” project) about this.

"Absolutely all the property in our city, which belonged to communal enterprises that ensured the life of our city, was looted. The Khersonmiskvodokanal utility company, which had a large number of technical equipment and machines on its balance sheet, has all been taken away, there is nothing left. The same situation applies to the Khersongaz enterprise. It is completely devastated. Our fleet, which was replenished with 30 buses, was taken away. The ambulances that were in the city have all been taken away, there are no fire engines left," Luhova noted.

The representative of the occupation authorities of the occupied Kherson region Kirill Stremousov already says that Russian troops will most likely move from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnipro River. The occupiers are trying to evict as many residents as possible from the city.

Ukrainian intelligence reported that the Russians will encourage residents of Kherson to move with so-called "housing certificates" to purchase housing in the Russian Federation. However, forced evictions of residents continue. Russian soldiers dressed in civilian clothes move into the vacated housing. Cars are also taken from locals.

Over the past few weeks, collaborators and representatives of the occupation administration have been resettled in boarding houses located on Arabatska Strilka. Owners of recreation centers are forced to resettle "displaced persons".