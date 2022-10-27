The occupiers took the “administrations” to the left bank of the Dnipro River. Intelligence says that Kherson is being prepared for battles

The representative of the occupying authorities of the captured Kherson region Kirill Stremousov stated that all Russian "administrations" had been moved to the left bank of the Dnipro River. The city services of occupied Kherson allegedly continue to work in a "special mode".

Earlier, the occupation authorities of the Kherson region informed about the "evacuation" of residents to the left bank and took away valuable equipment and bank personnel. The occupiers say that they took more than 70 000 people to the left bank.

The remaining population is intimidated by the bombing by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP dam.

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) Kyrylo Budanov noted in a CNN comment that Russian troops are preparing Kherson for street battles. Mobilized troops arrive in the city — the occupying troops do not flee the city, but the command of the Russian army prepares the Russians for the loss of Kherson.

"The withdrawal of the occupying forces will accelerate when Ukraine takes the Nova Kakhovka dam under its artillery control," Budanov added.