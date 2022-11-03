The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksiy Chernyshov from the position of Minister of Development of Communities and Territories

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted to dismiss the Minister of Community Development and Territories Oleksiy Chernyshov. The corresponding decision was supported by 279 peopleʼs deputies.
The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.
The "European Solidarity" faction in its entirety abstained from voting, while the "servants" cast 195 votes. There were 16 votes from "Platform for Life and Peace", 13 votes each from "Motherland", "Restoration of Ukraine", "For the Future" and "Trust", and 6 factional and 10 non-factional votes from "Voice".
- On November 2, Oleksiy Chernyshov resigned from the position of the Minister of Community Development. According to Babel, Chernyshov will head Naftogaz — its current chairman Yuriy Vitrenko has already resigned. The ministry, currently headed by Chernyshov, is planned to be merged with the Ministry of Infrastructure, so the head of the latter and Oleksandr Kubrakov will head the new large ministry. And Chernyshov himself will lead Naftogaz until April 2023 — it is until this date that the mandate of the current head of the department is valid. The future position of Vitrenko is still unknown.
- The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption declares that the possible appointment of Minister of Community Development Oleksiy Chernyshov to the post of head of Naftogaz will be illegal. The reason is that the government, of which Oleksiy Chernyshov is a member, has been performing the functions of the supervisory board of Naftogaz for a long time. At the same time, the norms of the law "On Prevention of Corruption" expressly forbid officials and civil servants to get a job in a company under their control or supervision. The ban is valid for one year after dismissal.