The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksiy Chernyshov from the position of Minister of Development of Communities and Territories

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted to dismiss the Minister of Community Development and Territories Oleksiy Chernyshov. The corresponding decision was supported by 279 peopleʼs deputies.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The "European Solidarity" faction in its entirety abstained from voting, while the "servants" cast 195 votes. There were 16 votes from "Platform for Life and Peace", 13 votes each from "Motherland", "Restoration of Ukraine", "For the Future" and "Trust", and 6 factional and 10 non-factional votes from "Voice".