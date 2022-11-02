NAPC declares that the appointment of Oleksiy Chernyshov as the head of “Naftogaz” will be illegal

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption declares that the possible appointment of Minister of Community Development Oleksiy Chernyshov to the post of head of Naftogaz will be illegal.

This is stated in the letter of the head of the NAPC, Oleksandr Novikov, to Prime Minister Denys Shmygal, which is available to the Liga publication.

Oleksandr Novikov notes that the government, of which Oleksiy Chernyshov is a member, has been performing the functions of Naftogazʼs supervisory board for a long time. At the same time, the norms of the law "On Prevention of Corruption" expressly forbid officials and civil servants to get a job in a company under their control or supervision. The ban is valid for one year after dismissal.

"Thus, the appointment of any of the members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to Naftogaz under the specified circumstances is illegal," explained the head of the NAPC.