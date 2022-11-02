Satellites captured damaged Russian frigates in Sevastopol Bay. Probably, there was “Admiral Makarov” among them

The satellites photographed warships of the Black Sea Fleet in Striletsky Bay. Presumably, there were two frigates of the Admiral Hryhorovych class (project 11356R Burevestnyk) among them, which were damaged. In the pictures, they are moored in the port. One of them — Admiral Makarov — was allegedly damaged by drone attacks.
The satellite photos were released by several analysts conducting open-source intelligence.
The pictures were taken on November 1 at 08:35 a.m. and 01:06 p.m. Kyiv time. The photos do not show any damage to the frigates, but OSINT investigators say that at least two of them — the Black Sea Fleet flagship Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen — were damaged. The flagship in the pictures is moored on the starboard side to the berth, which may indicate its repair.
Firstly, the satellite recorded the flagship in open sea in tow. In 5 hours, the ship ended up near the mooring wall of Striletska Bay in Sevastopol.
The second frigate in the photo is "Admiral Essen".
- On October 29, the occupiers announced that ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea "repelled an attack by drones" in the morning. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation accused the soldiers of the 73rd special center of naval operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were trained by representatives of the British Navy unit, for this. The same British representatives were accused by the Russian Ministry of Defense of organizing explosions at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.
- The operational command "South" and Britain rejected the accusations, and published a video of the attack on the fleet on social networks. The same footage was distributed by some mass media with reference to sources in the special services. A number of publics and researchers have reported damage to at least three Kalibr cruise missile launchers, but there is no official information on this. Although the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed only the damage to the minesweeper Ivan Golubets, in the video you can see the strike on the frigate Admiral Makarov, which is the de facto flagship of the Black Sea Fleet after the destruction of the cruiser Moskva.
- The occupiers confirmed the damage to the minesweeper Ivan Golubets.
- The volunteer group GeoConfirmed analyzed the drone attack and said that they hit at least three ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Among them is Admiral Makarov.