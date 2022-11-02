Satellites captured damaged Russian frigates in Sevastopol Bay. Probably, there was “Admiral Makarov” among them

The satellites photographed warships of the Black Sea Fleet in Striletsky Bay. Presumably, there were two frigates of the Admiral Hryhorovych class (project 11356R Burevestnyk) among them, which were damaged. In the pictures, they are moored in the port. One of them — Admiral Makarov — was allegedly damaged by drone attacks.

The satellite photos were released by several analysts conducting open-source intelligence.

The pictures were taken on November 1 at 08:35 a.m. and 01:06 p.m. Kyiv time. The photos do not show any damage to the frigates, but OSINT investigators say that at least two of them — the Black Sea Fleet flagship Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen — were damaged. The flagship in the pictures is moored on the starboard side to the berth, which may indicate its repair.

Twitter / Benjamin Pittet

Twitter / Benjamin Pittet

Firstly, the satellite recorded the flagship in open sea in tow. In 5 hours, the ship ended up near the mooring wall of Striletska Bay in Sevastopol.

The second frigate in the photo is "Admiral Essen".