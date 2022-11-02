Russia faced a shortage of ballistic missiles, so it turned to Iran for support

Russia faced a certain shortage of ballistic missiles, and therefore asked Iran to facilitate the relevant supplies. Ballistic missiles pose a greater threat because they have a high speed of flight.

The spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ignat informed this on the air of the telethon.

"There is a threat, it is not new. We faced a greater threat in the early days of the war, when Iskander-M ballistic missiles attacked Ukraine along with U-Points. They were used very widely in Ukraine," he noted.

According to Ignat, this type of missiles is more dangerous than the others that Russia fired at Ukraine, because the Ukrainian military does not have effective means of combating them.

"Unfortunately, we have no effective defense against ballistic missiles. This is ballistics, it actually flies from space, it flies downwards at a huge speed. It is actually impossible to shoot them down, but it is possible to counter them," explained Ignat.

He called on Ukrainians to obey air warning signals and listen to intelligence data.

"The best way to counter it is to destroy the missiles from where they are launched, i.e. we are talking about a range of 300 and 700 kilometers. But no one canceled "cotton" [Ukrainian euphemism of explosions], he emphasized.