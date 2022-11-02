The USA allocated $47.6 million for the training of Ukrainian sappers

The U.S. State Department allocated $47.6 million to Tetra Tech. This organization should provide Ukraine with urgent humanitarian aid for demining.

This was reported in the press service of the State Department.

According to the terms of the project, Tetra Tech will train Ukrainians to find and defuse anti-personnel mines, unexploded and abandoned ammunition, improvised explosive devices and other explosive objects.

The project is part of a $91.5 million package to help with demining. The U.S. will provide it to Ukraine in full within the next year.

"According to the Ukrainian governmentʼs estimates, 160,000 square kilometers of its territory may be contaminated — this is approximately the size of Virginia, Maryland and Connecticut combined," the State Department noted.