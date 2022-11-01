The EU is ready to supply Ukraine with electricity in case of blackouts, but it is more expensive

The European Union is ready to supply electricity to Ukraine in case of blackouts due to Russian shelling.
This was stated by the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson UNIAN reports.
"We have the necessary prerequisites for this. The first step was taken back in March, when we synchronized the Ukrainian energy grid with the network of continental Europe in two weeks, which many doubted. In this system, electricity can be transmitted in both directions. This means that Ukraine can both export and import electricity from the EU," she noted.
According to Simson, Ukraineʼs neighbors can supply electricity, and the volumes can be increased specifically for the needs of the Ukrainian side.
Simson, however, did not say whether these deliveries would be part of the aid or paid for.
- Ukraine has already carried out test deliveries of electricity from Slovakia, therefore there is a technical possibility of deliveries from the EU, but the price of electricity in the European Union is higher than in Ukraine.
- The head of the energy company DTEK Maksym Timchenko said that the financial aspects of supplies are still being discussed. "You know, here it [electricity] costs 4-5 times cheaper than in Europe, and the supply will, of course, be at European prices," Timchenko noted.