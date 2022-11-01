The EU is ready to supply Ukraine with electricity in case of blackouts, but it is more expensive

The European Union is ready to supply electricity to Ukraine in case of blackouts due to Russian shelling.

This was stated by the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson UNIAN reports.

"We have the necessary prerequisites for this. The first step was taken back in March, when we synchronized the Ukrainian energy grid with the network of continental Europe in two weeks, which many doubted. In this system, electricity can be transmitted in both directions. This means that Ukraine can both export and import electricity from the EU," she noted.

According to Simson, Ukraineʼs neighbors can supply electricity, and the volumes can be increased specifically for the needs of the Ukrainian side.

Simson, however, did not say whether these deliveries would be part of the aid or paid for.