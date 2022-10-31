Twelve countries will provide Ukraine with equipment to restore energy infrastructure

Twelve countries will supply Ukraine with energy equipment to help restore critical infrastructure.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, on October 31.

Ukraine has already agreed on the supply of equipment from the governments and companies of 12 countries: Israel, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Germany, North Macedonia, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, and France.

In total, we are talking about 954 units of energy equipment. The first batches of aid are already in Ukraine, the rest are expected in the near future. Among the equipment that Ukraine receives are generators of various types, automatic switches, heat guns, and others.

Also, Ukraine has compiled and constantly updates a list of needs for partner countries, and diplomats process requests directly with energy equipment manufacturers in France, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, China, and other countries.