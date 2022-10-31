Head of regional military administration: About 25 settlements remain under occupation in Kharkiv region

About 25 settlements remain under occupation in the Kharkiv region. They are located in the northeastern part of the region.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, stated this on the air of the telethon.

"Another 25 settlements remain under temporary occupation. We are waiting for reports from the General Staff regarding the advancement of the Armed Forces," he said.

According to him, there are fierce battles in the region close to the border. The Ukrainian military is gradually recapturing the territories. Currently, the situation at the front is volatile.