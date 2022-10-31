Head of regional military administration: About 25 settlements remain under occupation in Kharkiv region

About 25 settlements remain under occupation in the Kharkiv region. They are located in the northeastern part of the region.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, stated this on the air of the telethon.
"Another 25 settlements remain under temporary occupation. We are waiting for reports from the General Staff regarding the advancement of the Armed Forces," he said.
According to him, there are fierce battles in the region close to the border. The Ukrainian military is gradually recapturing the territories. Currently, the situation at the front is volatile.
- At the beginning of September, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive in Kharkiv region. Ukrainian troops managed to liberate 421 settlements, including Izyum and Balaklia.
- On September 15, it became known that a mass burial of dead soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and civilians was found near Izyum. According to the State Emergency Service, 447 bodies were recovered from there.