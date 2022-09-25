State Emergency Service: 447 bodies were recovered from the mass burial site in Izium

447 bodies of people were found at the site of a mass burial in de-occupied Izium, Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service.
"447. So many were found at the mass burial site in Izium by the joint efforts of the military, police, and rescuers," the State Emergency Service noted.
Rescuers showed new photos taken in Izium.
- At the beginning of September, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast. Ukrainian troops managed to liberate 421 settlements, including Izium and Balaklia.
- On September 15, it became known that a mass burial of dead soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and civilians was found near Izium, and the exhumation of bodies is currently underway — there are approximately 445 graves there.
- On September 23, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that a total of 436 bodies were exhumed, most of them showed signs of violent death, and 30 showed signs of torture.