Exhumation from the mass burial site was completed in Izyum. A total of 436 bodies were recovered

The exhumation of bodies from the mass burial place was completed in the city of Izyum of the Kharkiv region, which was liberated from the Russian occupation. A total of 436 bodies were exhumed. Most of them have signs of violent death. 30 of them have traces of torture.

This was reported on September 23 by the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Sinegubov.

Most of the dead were civilians. 21 of the dead were military. There are bodies with ropes around their necks, with bound hands, broken limbs and gunshot wounds. Several men have amputated genitalia.

Such a mass burial is not the only one in Izyum. There are at least three other such places in the area. There are also similar burials in other liberated cities of Kharkiv region. Currently, such places are inspected and demined.

