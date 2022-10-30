General Staff: The occupiers are preparing to withdraw their artillery units from the right bank of the Kherson region

Russian troops are preparing to withdraw their artillery units from the right bank of the Kherson region. They can be transferred to other directions.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.
"According to available information, the enemy is taking preparatory measures to withdraw artillery units from the right-bank part of the Kherson region, with their subsequent possible transfer to other directions," they said.
In addition, the Russians in the Kherson region continue to intimidate civilians and urge them to "evacuate". In Nova Kakhovka, since October 29, they have turned off the Internet and are asking to leave the city within 48 hours due to the "threat of missile strikes from the Armed Forces." Medics and emergency services are the first to be evacuated. Also, the occupation authorities of the city obliged entrepreneurs to sell off their goods and close shops and markets from November 1.
- On October 18, in the occupied part of the Kherson region, an "organized transfer of the civilian population to the left bank of the Dnieper" was announced. Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo announced at the time the "planned destruction of the Kakhovska HPP dam."
- On October 20, President Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a terrorist attack at the Kakhovskaya HPP. The Russians mined the dam and station units — 80 settlements, including Kherson, may be in the flood zone.
- According to military intelligence, the occupiers mined the HPP back in April, now, they are mining the locks and supports. The Government of Ukraine calls for the organization of an international mission to the hydroelectric plant.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyi does not believe that the Russians are preparing to withdraw from Kherson. In his opinion, the occupiers are conducting an information operation. At the same time, the head of the Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov notes that Ukraine will liberate Kherson by the end of November.