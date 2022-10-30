General Staff: The occupiers are preparing to withdraw their artillery units from the right bank of the Kherson region

Russian troops are preparing to withdraw their artillery units from the right bank of the Kherson region. They can be transferred to other directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

"According to available information, the enemy is taking preparatory measures to withdraw artillery units from the right-bank part of the Kherson region, with their subsequent possible transfer to other directions," they said.

In addition, the Russians in the Kherson region continue to intimidate civilians and urge them to "evacuate". In Nova Kakhovka, since October 29, they have turned off the Internet and are asking to leave the city within 48 hours due to the "threat of missile strikes from the Armed Forces." Medics and emergency services are the first to be evacuated. Also, the occupation authorities of the city obliged entrepreneurs to sell off their goods and close shops and markets from November 1.