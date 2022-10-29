Zelensky: In Ukraine, electricity supply to cities has been stabilized, but there is still a deficit

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the stabilization of electricity supply to cities, but restrictions are still possible in some cities and districts.

“Today there are significantly fewer stabilization and emergency shutdowns — an order of magnitude less [...]. We are doing everything to make power outages as predictable as possible and so that people can plan their day,” the president said.

According to him, the situation after the Russian strikes was difficult in Uman, the Uman district and Kyiv region, but it is currently being corrected.

The President emphasized that the return of the technical possibility of electricity supply does not mean that the energy deficit in the system has been overcome.

“Russian terror continues. He is very cynical. Sometimes repeated strikes are deliberately made when repairs have begun, when restoration is underway [...] Therefore, please, this applies to all Ukrainians, it is very important to be aware of electricity consumption. This need persists,” Zelensky said.