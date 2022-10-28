“Ukrenergo”: Today, the electricity will be turned off in seven regions. In particular, in Kyiv region also

The national energy company "Ukrenergo" reported that today there will be restrictions on electricity supply in the central and northern regions of Ukraine.

Consumers in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Sumy and Poltava regions may remain without electricity for a while.

The restrictions are being introduced to eliminate the effects of yesterdayʼs Russian attack and to reduce the load on the networks.

Residents are once again asked to use electricity sparingly — to turn on energy-consuming devices one at a time, to reduce electricity consumption as much as possible in the morning from 06:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and in the evening from 05:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Businesses are asked to limit the external lighting of the facades of offices, restaurants, and shopping centers.

Before that, DTEK "Kyiv Regional Electric Networks" reported that emergency blackouts were canceled in Kyiv region by order of "Ukrenergo".