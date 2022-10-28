Emergency blackouts were canceled in the Kyiv region. The KSCA says that this does not apply to Kyiv

The NEC "Ukrenergo" canceled the emergency power outages in the Kyiv region that were introduced on October 27. The DTEK restored power to all consumers in Kyiv and the region.

This was reported by the press service of the DTEK "Kyiv Regional Electric Networks".

"The situation in the energy system is tense. We ask all customers to support energy workers in the fight on the energy front and to consume electricity moderately — turn on energy-consuming appliances one at a time, reduce electricity consumption as much as possible in the morning from 06:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and in the evening from 05:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Business clients are asked to limit the use of external lighting on the facades of offices, restaurants, and shopping centers," the company noted.

The DTEK emphasized that in the coming days there is a high possibility of more severe and long-term power outages.

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) informed that emergency power outages continue in the capital. There they referred to the order of "Ukrenergo". In Kyiv, the electricity began to be turned off by district from 08:25 a.m.