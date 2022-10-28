Canada will issue bonds to help Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Ottawa will issue government bonds to support Ukraine.

La Presse writes about it.

The term of "Ukrainian sovereign bonds" will be five years. They will be offered to investors through Canadian banks. The money will be sent directly to Ukraine through the International Monetary Fund.

During a speech at the Canadian Congress of Ukrainians in Winnipeg, Trudeau emphasized that the war in Ukraine "must end with the defeat of Putin."

He noted that Canada introduced "the toughest sanctions ever imposed against a major economy, including the Central Bank of Russia."