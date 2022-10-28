Canada introduced additional sanctions against Russia. Lukoil and Gazprom management are on the list

Canada imposes sanctions on another 35 individuals and six legal entities from Russia. This was announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on October 28.
In the list:
- energy company "Infrastructure Molzhaninovo";
- "Sibuglemet" group — engages in coal mining;
- "Transoil" is one of the largest railway carriers of oil and petroleum products in Russia;
- "Lukoil" is one of the largest Russian oil companies, the second largest oil producer in Russia;
- Sogaz is a Russian insurance company, a subsidiary of Gazprom;
- "Nizhnyavartiv oil and gas production enterprise";
- Viktor Zubkov — former prime minister, chairman of the Gazprom Board of Directors;
- Musa Bazhaev is a businessman, the owner of "Russian Platinum" (a company engaged in the extraction of non-ferrous metals);
- Vitaly Markelov — executive director of Gazprom;
- Nikolay Shulginov — Minister of Energy;
- Vladimir Mau — Rector of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Civil Service under the President of the Russian Federation;
- Aleksandr Novak — Deputy Prime Minister;
- Denis Manturov — Minister of Industry;
- Sergey Kuriyanov is the press secretary of Gazprom.