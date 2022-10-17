Canada has imposed sanctions against a number of Russian propagandists

Canada introduced new sanctions against Russia. This time, Russian propagandists were on the list of restrictions.

This is evidenced by the statement of the Government of Canada.

34 new people and one organization appeared on Canadaʼs sanctions list. The new restrictions were introduced due to "a serious violation of international peace and security, which led to a serious international crisis."

The list includes, in particular, TV presenter Tina Kandelaki, actors Sergey Bezrukov, Dmitry Pevtsov and Vladimir Mashkov, as well as Vladimir Medinsky, an assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Putin. From now on, the propaganda TV channel Zvezda, which belongs to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, is under Canadian sanctions.