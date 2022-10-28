Border guards detain 30-40 conscripts trying to leave the country every day

Ukrainians conscripted into the military continue to try to leave abroad illegally. Border guards record 30-40 such cases every day.

The spokesman of the State Border Service (SBS) Andriy Demchenko informed about this at the briefing.

According to him, Ukrainian border guards refuse to cross the border to approximately 150 people every day. Most of them are conscripted men.

"Unfortunately, attempts to cross the border illegally continue. Dozens of violators are detained every day. On average, these are 30-40 people at checkpoints, when they try to use fake documents, or outside checkpoints — on the so-called green section of the border, when they try to cross the border alone or in groups," Demchenko told.

In total, since February 24, almost seven thousand violators have been detained outside checkpoints, another 3 300 — at checkpoints.

Most often, violators try to illegally cross the border through Romania and Moldova, and conscripts often try to leave for Hungary and Poland through checkpoints.

Law enforcement officers also continue to expose schemes for illegal transportation of Ukrainians across the border — more than 80 such schemes have been stopped so far.