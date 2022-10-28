AP: The U.S. will provide another $275 million military aid package to Ukraine

The Pentagon has prepared another $275 million military aid package for Ukraine.
As the Associated Press (AP) reports with reference to American officials, it will be announced today, October 28.
There will be no new types of weapons in the package. The states will transfer mainly ammunition, in particular for highly mobile HIMARS missile and artillery systems.
Total the U.S. military aid to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion is nearly $16.8 billion.
- On October 27, Defense Minister Lloyd Austin informed that Ukraine will receive sophisticated NASAMS air defense systems from the United States in early November.
- Prior to that, the director of Raytheon Technologies Greg Hayes said that the manufacturer handed over two NASAMS systems to the US government and they are already being installed in Ukraine.