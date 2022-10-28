AP: The U.S. will provide another $275 million military aid package to Ukraine

The Pentagon has prepared another $275 million military aid package for Ukraine.

As the Associated Press (AP) reports with reference to American officials, it will be announced today, October 28.

There will be no new types of weapons in the package. The states will transfer mainly ammunition, in particular for highly mobile HIMARS missile and artillery systems.

Total the U.S. military aid to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion is nearly $16.8 billion.