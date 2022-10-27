”This is an information operation.” Zelensky does not believe that the Russians are preparing to withdraw from Kherson

President Volodymyr Zelensky does not believe that the Russians are preparing to retreat from Kherson. In his opinion, the occupiers are conducting an information operation.

He told about this in an interview with the Italian publication Corriere della Sera.

"I donʼt see them running away from Kherson. This is an information attack. I canʼt divulge everything. This is an attack so that we go there, take people from other dangerous directions — there. It was their information operation. They are not ready to leave Kherson," Zelensky said.

According to him, the Russians took only a small part of the civilians. The military continues to be in positions.

At the same time, Zelensky assures that the occupiers will not be able to leave the encirclement in Kherson. He is also sure that Ukraine will liberate the city.

"It is difficult because the price is people. We treat people differently than in Russia. She doesnʼt care how many people die tomorrow. And for us it is very important, we cannot do it like that. We cannot say: "Go there and die." Therefore, we are thinking, looking for ways, asking our partners to give us more armored vehicles in order to save more people," he explained.