”After a long pause, I see steps forward.” Zelensky announced a positive movement in cooperation with Israel

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the improvement of dialogue and cooperation with Israel.

He said this during a briefing on October 26.

"Everyone is confused by our relations with Israel; everyone wants warmer ones. I am happy with the last few days. We started working. I will not name the details of how our intelligence began to work, but after a long pause, I see these steps forward. This is not enough because Israel knows deeply and in detail what war is and, therefore, should support Ukraine more. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we have expected this and seen how Israeli society supports Ukraine. But we also need help from Israelʼs political leaders. As I said, it started in the last few days," Zelensky said.

The data discussed by intelligence agencies confirm that Russia has already used about 400 Iranian drones against the civilian population of Ukraine, 60-70% of these drones were shot down by the Ukrainian military.