The Russians conducted nuclear exercises

Russian troops conducted training involving the nuclear triad.

This is reported on the website of the President of the Russian Federation.

Russian President Putin watched the training from the situation center.

"The Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome and the Sineva ballistic missile was launched from the Barents Sea at the Kura test site in Kamchatka. Tu-95MS long-range aircraft were also involved in the execution of the tasks," says the message about the exercise on the Kremlinʼs website.