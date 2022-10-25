Russia warned the Pentagon about the annual “Grom” nuclear exercises

Russia informed the US about the upcoming annual exercises of the Russian nuclear forces.
CNN writes about it.
As part of the Grom exercises, the Russians will conduct combat missile launches and deploy strategic assets. The Pentagon stressed that these are normal annual exercises, and the US will monitor them.
"Russia is honoring its arms control and transparency obligations by sending these messages," Pentagon spokesman Gen. Pat Ryder said at a briefing.
- On October 17, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization began military exercises on nuclear deterrence called Steadfast Noon. They will last until October 30.
- Earlier, NATO stated that a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine would almost certainly cause a "physical response" from the allies.