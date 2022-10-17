NATO begins nuclear exercises. They will last for two weeks

On October 17, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization began military exercises on nuclear deterrence called “Steadfast Noon”. They will last until October 30.

The press service of NATO writes about it.

The training schedule includes practicing deterring enemy nuclear attacks by dozens of aircraft in the sky over northwestern Europe. At the same time, the Alliance emphasizes that these exercises are regular, annual and not related to current world events, hinting that they are not caused by Russian threats.

60 aircraft from 14 NATO countries will be involved in the aviation exercises, which will continue over the territories of Belgium, Great Britain and the waters of the North Sea. For this purpose, the U.S. Air Force will send a group of B-52H strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons to Europe.