Another suspicion was declared to the ex-head of the SSU, the fugitive Naumov

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has accused the former head of the Main Directorate of Internal Security of the Secutiry Service of Ukraine (SSU) Andriy Naumov of fraud. He is also suspected of treason.
This was reported by the press service of the SBI.
In 2019, Naumov worked at the Agency for Management of the Exclusion Zone, but decided to go to work at the SSU. In order not to be fired from the state-owned enterprise, he reported that he was allegedly called up for military service in the SSU. Therefore, the company continued to pay him a salary of 160 000 hryvnias per month as a conscripted soldier.
"In this way, he simultaneously received wages both at the state enterprise (approximately 160 000 hryvnias per month) and at the SSU, and the losses caused to the state amounted to 3.2 million hryvnias," the report says.
The Pechersk District Court arrested Naumov in absentia.
- Andriy Naumov appeared in a number of journalistic investigations about contraband imports, corruption schemes at customs and elite property. In addition, in 2021, an attempt on Naumov was being prepared, for which the former first deputy head of the SSU Dmytro Neskoromny was announced as suspected of organizing the murder. Already this year, during the war, the surname Naumov appeared in the case of the ex-head of the SSU in Crimea Kulinich, who was recruited by the Russian FSB.
- The State Bureau of Investigation has been investigating Naumov for possible treason since March 13. He could collect and transfer secret data to the Russian special services, in particular regarding the security systems of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.
- Law enforcement sources told “Babel” that Naumov could receive asylum in Russia in exchange for participating in the "tribunal" against President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Insider publication also confirms information about a possible temporary move to Russia.