Another suspicion was declared to the ex-head of the SSU, the fugitive Naumov

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has accused the former head of the Main Directorate of Internal Security of the Secutiry Service of Ukraine (SSU) Andriy Naumov of fraud. He is also suspected of treason.

This was reported by the press service of the SBI.

In 2019, Naumov worked at the Agency for Management of the Exclusion Zone, but decided to go to work at the SSU. In order not to be fired from the state-owned enterprise, he reported that he was allegedly called up for military service in the SSU. Therefore, the company continued to pay him a salary of 160 000 hryvnias per month as a conscripted soldier.

"In this way, he simultaneously received wages both at the state enterprise (approximately 160 000 hryvnias per month) and at the SSU, and the losses caused to the state amounted to 3.2 million hryvnias," the report says.

The Pechersk District Court arrested Naumov in absentia.