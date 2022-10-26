The Intelligence: The world does not believe in the Russian fake about the “dirty bomb”. It is a failed PSYOPS

The Kremlinʼs statements about Ukraineʼs intention to allegedly use a "dirty bomb" are not only a psychological (PSYOPS), but also a geopolitical operation, aimed at the West.

A representative of the press service of the Ministry of Education and Culture Andrii Yusov informed about this on the air of the nationwide telethon "Yedyni novyny" ["United News"].

"The whole world did not believe in this outright fake, it is an absolutely failed PSYOPS. On October 24, a closed meeting with representatives of diplomatic and other missions in Russia took place in Moscow, where the special services tried to scare international representatives with a terrible threat from Ukraine — a "dirty bomb". Of course, no one believed. Because it was all done anyway, there was no evidence. In addition, the whole world sees in reality who is the aggressor and who attacked whom, who is engaged in terrorizing the civilian population," Yusov noted.