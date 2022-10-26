The Intelligence: The world does not believe in the Russian fake about the “dirty bomb”. It is a failed PSYOPS

The Kremlinʼs statements about Ukraineʼs intention to allegedly use a "dirty bomb" are not only a psychological (PSYOPS), but also a geopolitical operation, aimed at the West.
A representative of the press service of the Ministry of Education and Culture Andrii Yusov informed about this on the air of the nationwide telethon "Yedyni novyny" ["United News"].
"The whole world did not believe in this outright fake, it is an absolutely failed PSYOPS. On October 24, a closed meeting with representatives of diplomatic and other missions in Russia took place in Moscow, where the special services tried to scare international representatives with a terrible threat from Ukraine — a "dirty bomb". Of course, no one believed. Because it was all done anyway, there was no evidence. In addition, the whole world sees in reality who is the aggressor and who attacked whom, who is engaged in terrorizing the civilian population," Yusov noted.
- The Russian propagandists (and the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Shoigu with them) are spreading information that Ukraine is going to detonate a so-called dirty bomb — a nuclear weapon — on its territory, and then blame it on Russia.
- On October 23, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu spoke with the defense ministers of France, Turkey and Great Britain. He told them about the so-called dirty bomb that Ukraine is allegedly preparing. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba responded to Shoiguʼs statements and noted that Russians often accuse others of what they themselves are planning.
- The Defense Minister of Ukraine Reznikov considers the Russian statement to be nuclear blackmail. He discussed it with the defense ministers of France, Great Britain, Turkey and the USA, stressing that Ukraine is open to any monitoring mission. Official Washington said that it does not believe the statement of the Russian side.