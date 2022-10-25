The newly appointed Prime Minister of Great Britain left Defense Minister Wallace and the head of the Foreign Ministry Cleverley in their posts

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reappointed Defense Minister Ben Wallace and Foreign Minister James Cleverley to the posts.
This is reported by The Guardian.
Cleverley has already spoken with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, and confirmed Britainʼs support for Kyiv.
“I had a phone call with my British counterpart, James Cleverley, who has just been re-appointed to the new government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Governments may change, but the support of our British friends will remain steadfast as long as Ukraine needs to win," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
Suella Braverman, who was already in this position during the time of Liz Truss, became the British Home Secretary in Sunakʼs government. Penny Mordaunt remains the leader of the House of Commons. She will continue to be responsible for the implementation of the legislative program of the government.
Jeremy Gant has been reappointed as finance minister, while Dominic Raab will serve in Sunacʼs government as deputy prime minister and justice minister.
- On October 20, 2022, the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Liz Truss, resigned. She was in the office for only 45 days. Already next week, by October 31, the Conservative Party will elect a new leader and, therefore a new prime minister.
- Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced on October 23 that he is running to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister. It was expected that ex-prime minister Boris Johnson would apply for this position. He allegedly already had the support of more than 100 deputies, but the rest of the conservatives were categorically against it. Therefore, Johnson decided not to increase the split in the party and not to run.
- Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak became the new Prime Minister of Great Britain.