The newly appointed Prime Minister of Great Britain left Defense Minister Wallace and the head of the Foreign Ministry Cleverley in their posts

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reappointed Defense Minister Ben Wallace and Foreign Minister James Cleverley to the posts.

This is reported by The Guardian.

Cleverley has already spoken with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, and confirmed Britainʼs support for Kyiv.

“I had a phone call with my British counterpart, James Cleverley, who has just been re-appointed to the new government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Governments may change, but the support of our British friends will remain steadfast as long as Ukraine needs to win," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Suella Braverman, who was already in this position during the time of Liz Truss, became the British Home Secretary in Sunakʼs government. Penny Mordaunt remains the leader of the House of Commons. She will continue to be responsible for the implementation of the legislative program of the government.

Jeremy Gant has been reappointed as finance minister, while Dominic Raab will serve in Sunacʼs government as deputy prime minister and justice minister.