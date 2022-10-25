WP: The head of the PMC “Wagner” Evgeny Prigozhin expressed his own disagreement with the decisions regarding the war to Putin

The creator and head of the PMC “Wagner” Yevhen Prigozhin is one of the few in the circle of the Russian leader who openly expressed his "significant" disagreement with Putinʼs decisions regarding the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by The Washington Post (WP) with reference to American officials.

According to their data, Prigozhin sharply criticized Russiaʼs military leadership, and his latest public statements echo what he said to Putin personally.

The American side believes that the influence of Prigozhyn is growing, especially against the background of the failures of the Russian troops and the shaky position of the formal leadership of the Russian defense establishment. American intelligence made a separate report on this matter, in which it analyzed the strained relationship between Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Prigozhin.

The latter is dissatisfied with the fact that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation relies too much on the fighters of the PMC “Wagner”, but does not provide enough resources.