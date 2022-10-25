Electricity supply was limited throughout Ukraine

NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on the forced restriction of electricity supply throughout Ukraine. This is necessary to stabilize the operation of the power system for its correct recovery after a series of missile strikes.

Energy supply limitation schedules are introduced. Consumers are asked not to connect two or more powerful electrical appliances to the network at the same time, and also to postpone the use of some of them for the night period (washing machines, boilers, heaters, etc.).

"Consciously reducing electricity consumption, especially during morning and evening peak consumption hours (06:00-11:00 a.m. and 05:00-11:00 p.m.), reduces the risk of congestion in networks and the application of restrictions for consumers," the company added.