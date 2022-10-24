Reuters: The US still sees no signs of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons

The United States still sees no signs of Russiaʼs preparations for the use of nuclear, chemical, or biological weapons. This is happening at a time when the Russian Federation is trying to accuse Ukraine of developing a "dirty bomb".
Reuters writes about this with reference to the words of a US military official.
The relevant statements were made in the USA after Russian Defense Minister Shoigu spoke with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin last week, and on Monday, October 24, Russian Chief of General Staff Gerasimov had a conversation with the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley.
At the same time, the USA is also confident that Ukraine is not developing any "dirty bomb".
- Russian propagandists (and with them, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Shoigu) are spreading information that Ukraine is going to detonate a so-called dirty bomb — a nuclear weapon — on its territory and then blame it on Russia.
- On October 23, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, Sergei Shoigu, spoke with the defense ministers of France, Turkey, and Great Britain. He told them about the so-called dirty bomb that Ukraine is allegedly preparing. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba responded to Shoiguʼs statements and noted that Russians often accuse others of what they themselves are planning.
- Defense Minister of Ukraine Reznikov considers the Russian statement to be nuclear blackmail. He discussed it with the defense ministers of France, Great Britain, Turkey, and the USA, stressing that Ukraine is open to any monitoring mission. Official Washington said that it does not believe the statement of the Russian side.