Reuters: The US still sees no signs of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons

The United States still sees no signs of Russiaʼs preparations for the use of nuclear, chemical, or biological weapons. This is happening at a time when the Russian Federation is trying to accuse Ukraine of developing a "dirty bomb".

Reuters writes about this with reference to the words of a US military official.

The relevant statements were made in the USA after Russian Defense Minister Shoigu spoke with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin last week, and on Monday, October 24, Russian Chief of General Staff Gerasimov had a conversation with the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley.

At the same time, the USA is also confident that Ukraine is not developing any "dirty bomb".