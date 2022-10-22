The Internet has almost completely disappeared in Kherson

The Internet has almost completely disappeared in occupied Kherson.
This is evidenced by the data of the NetBlocks expert group, which monitors the Internet in various countries.
"Current metrics show that networks in Kherson, Ukraine, which were redirected to Russia via the Russian-Crimean internet provider Miranda, have gone down," the report said.
- On the morning of October 22, the occupation administration demanded that residents "leave the city immediately" because of the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Collaborators are already fleeing the city to the left bank of the Dnieper.
- In addition, the occupiers are dumping water from the Kakhovka Reservoir in order to allegedly minimize the possible consequences of "negative events" at the HPP. The Ukrainian side reported that the Russians had mined the station and were preparing to blow it up.