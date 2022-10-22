The occupiers dump water from the Kakhovka Reservoir

Volodymyr Leontiev, appointed by Russia as the "head" of the occupation administration of the Nova Kakhovka district (Kherson region), said that water is being discharged from the Kakhovka Reservoir.
According to the BBC, this has been going on for the third day against the background of the occupiersʼ statements about Ukraineʼs alleged plans to attack the Kakhovka HPP.
"The HPP continues to operate, although three units have failed. It hasnʼt stopped working for a single day since February 24. The discharge of water has been increased in the last week, so that in the event of a negative development, the amount of water gushing downstream will be less," Leontiev said.
- On October 18, in the occupied part of the Kherson region, an "organized transfer of the civilian population to the left bank of the Dnipro" was announced. Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo announced at the time about the "planned destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam."
- On October 20, President Zelensky announced the preparation of a terrorist attack at the Kakhovka HPP. The Russians mined the dam and station units — 80 settlements, including Kherson, may be in the flood zone.
- According to military intelligence, the occupiers mined the HPP back in April, now they are mining the locks and supports. The Government of Ukraine calls for the organization of an international mission to the hydroelectric plant.