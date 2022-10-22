The occupiers dump water from the Kakhovka Reservoir

Volodymyr Leontiev, appointed by Russia as the "head" of the occupation administration of the Nova Kakhovka district (Kherson region), said that water is being discharged from the Kakhovka Reservoir.

According to the BBC, this has been going on for the third day against the background of the occupiersʼ statements about Ukraineʼs alleged plans to attack the Kakhovka HPP.

"The HPP continues to operate, although three units have failed. It hasnʼt stopped working for a single day since February 24. The discharge of water has been increased in the last week, so that in the event of a negative development, the amount of water gushing downstream will be less," Leontiev said.