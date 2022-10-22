Kyiv City Administration: The temperature in the homes of Kyiv residents will be the same as last winter

Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City Council Petro Panteleyev said that this winter the temperature in the homes of Kyiv residents will be the same as in the past.

He told about this in an interview with Economic Truth media outlet.

"The fact is that the cityʼs centralized heat supply system is designed and constructed in such a way that it cannot provide less than certain indicators. I think the temperature will be around 18 degrees," he said.

Now the city is starting heat with setting the parameters. Heat is supplied to cold houses, and in the so-called return pipeline, the temperature is much lower than the norm. Everything will stabilize no earlier than in two weeks.