Minister of Defense: Ukrainian air defense already shoots down approximately 60% of air targets

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on the air of the telethon that Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense currently shoots down up to 60% of enemy air targets.
"This applies to cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, etc. And for drones, the efficiency is even much higher. But, of course, each new element is an opportunity to protect critical infrastructure objects first, then settlements, and so on," said Reznikov.
The minister noted that in the near future, the results of the air defense would be even better, taking into account the acquisition of new systems. According to the forecasts of the Ministry of Defense, in the coming months, Ukraine may have an air defense that will be able to shoot down up to 80% of targets.
At the same time, he emphasized that it is impossible to cover the sky 100% with anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems, even with the most modern ones.
- Russian troops are currently attacking Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and using Mohajer-6 multi-purpose UAVs in the war. Defense forces of Ukraine have learned to shoot down most attacking drones. Since the first downing of the Iranian Shahed-136 on the territory of Ukraine, the Air Defense Forces have destroyed 223 such drones.
- The Washington Post wrote that Iran is ready to transfer Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar surface-to-surface missiles to Russia. These are short-range ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 kilometers. Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that the Ukrainian army currently has no anti-missile defense equipment that could fight against Iranian ballistic missiles, but the military is looking for a way out of the situation.