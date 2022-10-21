Minister of Defense: Ukrainian air defense already shoots down approximately 60% of air targets

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on the air of the telethon that Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense currently shoots down up to 60% of enemy air targets.

"This applies to cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, etc. And for drones, the efficiency is even much higher. But, of course, each new element is an opportunity to protect critical infrastructure objects first, then settlements, and so on," said Reznikov.

The minister noted that in the near future, the results of the air defense would be even better, taking into account the acquisition of new systems. According to the forecasts of the Ministry of Defense, in the coming months, Ukraine may have an air defense that will be able to shoot down up to 80% of targets.

At the same time, he emphasized that it is impossible to cover the sky 100% with anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems, even with the most modern ones.