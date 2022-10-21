News

General Staff: The occupying power of Beryslav in the Kherson region fled the city

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
The occupation authorities of the city of Beryslav (Kherson region) ceased their activities on October 19.

This is reported by the General Staff in its report.

All bodies of the occupying power have collapsed. The Russian occupiers fled the city. Collaborators who cooperated with the Russian occupiers are currently trying to leave Beryslav, along with their families and property.