General Staff: The occupying power of Beryslav in the Kherson region fled the city

The occupation authorities of the city of Beryslav (Kherson region) ceased their activities on October 19.
This is reported by the General Staff in its report.
All bodies of the occupying power have collapsed. The Russian occupiers fled the city. Collaborators who cooperated with the Russian occupiers are currently trying to leave Beryslav, along with their families and property.
- Ukrainian troops are currently on the offensive in the Kherson region. As of October 21, 88 settlements were liberated.
- On October 18, in the occupied part of the Kherson region, an "organized transfer of the civilian population to the left bank of the Dnieper" was announced. Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo announced at the time about the "planned destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam."
- On October 20, President Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a terrorist attack at the Kakhovskaya HPP. The Russians mined the dam and the units of the station. According to military intelligence, they mined the HPP back in April; now they are mining the locks and supports. The Government of Ukraine calls for the organization of an international mission to the hydroelectric plant.