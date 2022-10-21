The Verkhovna Rada plans to restart the work of the Bureau of Economic Security

Plans to restart the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) are being discussed in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament). The departmentʼs work is considered unsatisfactory.

This was stated by the head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, writes FinClub.

"My position on the activities of the Bureau of Economic Security is clearly negative, despite the fact that I am the author of the law. The law was good, but we are not seeing any results. We made this body so that what the tax police did would not happen again. But 80% of the bureauʼs staff are former tax officers. And the entire management of the tax office moved to the bureau. Then the question is: why did we do that? Therefore, of course, we now have to reboot the BES," he explained.

In his Telegram channel, the MP from "Holos" Yaroslav Zheleznyak explained how this should happen. According to him, the Verkhovna Rada will adopt amendments according to which the head of the BES will be dismissed, and former employees of the tax police will be prohibited from working in this department.