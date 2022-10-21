Fan blackouts have begun in Kyiv and the region

Starting at 9:20 a.m. today, fan blackouts were again introduced in Kyiv and the region.

As reported in the press service of DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks, stabilization blackouts were introduced by order of Ukrenergo.

All electricity consumers in the Ukrainian capital were divided into three groups. Each of them will be turned off in the specified period of time.

For the comfort of Kyiv residents, DTEK of the Kyiv Electric Network has launched an updated simplified schedule of addresses for stabilizing power outages. Kyiv citizens now do not need to look for an address in the list, it is enough to simply enter the address in the search and see the time of a potential power outage.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba clarified that there is an increase in electricity consumption in the region, which is why he called on residents of the region to turn off unnecessary electrical appliances.