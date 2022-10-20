Bulgaria was the last to refuse participation in Eurovision 2023

Bulgaria has become the latest country to announce that it will not participate in Eurovision 2023, which will be held in Great Britain. The reason is lack of money.

This is reported by the BBC.

Therefore, 37 countries will participate in the competition.

This year, participating countries were asked to increase their contribution to compensate for the money lost after the ban on Russia. How much each country will pay is unknown, but the total cost for all participants is usually around $5.6 million, with the host country paying an additional amount. It is expected that the British broadcaster BBC will spend $9-19 million to organize the event.

Before that, Montenegro and North Macedonia refused to participate in the competition for the same reason.