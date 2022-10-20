Bulgaria was the last to refuse participation in Eurovision 2023

Bulgaria has become the latest country to announce that it will not participate in Eurovision 2023, which will be held in Great Britain. The reason is lack of money.
This is reported by the BBC.
Therefore, 37 countries will participate in the competition.
This year, participating countries were asked to increase their contribution to compensate for the money lost after the ban on Russia. How much each country will pay is unknown, but the total cost for all participants is usually around $5.6 million, with the host country paying an additional amount. It is expected that the British broadcaster BBC will spend $9-19 million to organize the event.
Before that, Montenegro and North Macedonia refused to participate in the competition for the same reason.
- At Eurovision 2022, representatives of Ukraine, Kalush Orchestra, won, but due to the war, next year the competition will be held in Britain, which took second place. This will be the ninth time that the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Great Britain — more than any other country. The competition will be hosted by the British city of Liverpool.
- Ukraine will automatically enter the grand final of Eurovision together with the so-called big five countries — Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, which support the event financially and automatically advance to the final.