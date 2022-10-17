Montenegro and North Macedonia refused to participate in Eurovision due to lack of money

In 2023, Montenegro and North Macedonia will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The BBC writes about it.

The reason was the high cost of participating in the competition. This money is contributed by public broadcasters, but the amount depends on the size of the country. According to the BBC, after the disqualification of Russia, some countries have to pay more.

"In addition to the significant costs of registration fees, as well as the cost of staying in Great Britain - we also faced a lack of interest from sponsors, so we decided to direct existing resources to the financing of current and planned national projects," — said the public broadcaster of Montenegro RTCG.

North Macedoniaʼs MRT broadcaster noted that "increased entry fees" as well as the countryʼs energy crisis forced them to cancel Eurovision.

The total amount to be paid by all contestants is usually around £5 million, but the exact cost per country is not disclosed.

The BBC is expected to pay between £8m and £17m to host the event on behalf of Ukraine in Liverpool.