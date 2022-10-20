Fearing the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces: the Russians transfer equipment to the other bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region

The Russian occupiers are moving military equipment and personnel from the right bank to the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region amid the recent rapid successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The journalists of "Schemes" and the Russian service "Radio Liberty" published the corresponding satellite images.

Thus, since the beginning of October, the cargo ferry has already made a number of trips, transporting Russian military personnel and military equipment across the Dnipro River from the area of the village of Kozatske to Nova Kakhovka. For example, here is a recorded flight from October 5.

On October 8 satellite images, the ferry is again empty towards Kozatske.

Journalists also found Russian military man Makar Teplinsky, who published a photo of a ferry with military trucks. He also published a video in which he filmed sailing on this ferry together with military equipment.

"Weʼre sailing!" he says.

"Who are you showing this to?" another occupier asks Teplinskyi.

Journalists were able to identify the location on his video and its exact coordinates: the video was shot near the right bank of the Dnipro River near the village of Kozatske. At that time, a ferry with military equipment was moving through the channel through Kozatske Island in the direction of Nova Kakhovka. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already struck several strikes at this ferry crossing.

