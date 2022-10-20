The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain: the Russians are probably preparing to retreat from the right bank of the Kherson region

The Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain believes that the Russian invaders are preparing to retreat from the right-bank part of the Kherson region.

This is stated in the intelligence report.

"Surovikinʼs statement as the chief operational commander, in which negative news about the "special military operation" is covered, is very unusual. This probably indicates that the Russian authorities are seriously considering the possibility of a large-scale withdrawal of their troops from the area west of the Dnipro River," the message reads.

The department believes that the key task of any Russian operation will be the withdrawal of troops and their equipment in good condition across a river one kilometer wide.

"Since all permanent bridges are severely damaged, Russia will likely rely heavily on the temporary barge bridge it has built near Kherson in recent days and on military pontoon crossings that continue to operate in several locations," the British Ministry of Defense noted.